MAURICE JOSEPH MEILLEUR

MAURICE JOSEPH MEILLEUR Maurice Joseph Meilleur, 76, died September 24, in Kennewick, Washington. Maurice was born in 1942 in Vancouver, British Columbia and emigrated to the US with his family after his father came to Bremerton, Washington to work in the US Navy shipyards there in World War 2. After the war, the family settled in Yakima, where Maurice graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1961. After enlisting in the US Air Force and being posted to Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska, Maurice worked for the National Cash Register Company in Alaska for several years before becoming the manager of a chain of men's stores in Anchorage and Juneau. In 1966, he met Sheredeth (Sherry) Yorgensen, a friend of his sister Maureen's, at Maureen's wedding. They married in 1967 and began to raise a family. In 1979, Maurice and Sherry returned to Washington, where Maurice took a position as the data processing coordinator of the Kennewick School District, and Sherry joined the district's faculty at Cascade Elementary. Maurice worked for the district for 28 years before retiring in 2008. Sherry died in 1993, and Maurice's parents, Orphir (Joe) and Thelma, died in 1994 and 2006. Maurice is survived by his older sister, Thelma Bush, who lives in Collinsville, Illinois; his twin sister, Maureen Bell, who lives in Richland, Washington with her husband, Wayne; by his three sons and their spouses: Maurice, Jr., who lives in Ames, Iowa with his wife, Miriam Martincic; Tony, who lives in Kennewick with his wife, Melody; and Aaron, who lives in Aurora, California with his wife, Kim; by his grandchildren: Tony and Melody's daughters Devyn and Sydney, and Aaron and Kim's sons Taylor and Chase; and by his great-granddaughter, Olivia, daughter of Sydney and her husband, Joe Penafor. Maurice will be enniched beside Sherry at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial services will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union St, Kennewick, WA on Saturday, 28 September at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Maurice's name to the following: Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice / 1480 Fowler St, Richland, WA Kiwanis Club of Kennewick Foundation / PO Box 6291, Kennewick, WA Tri-Cities Cancer Center Men's Club / 7350 W Deschutes Ave, Kennewick, WA The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

