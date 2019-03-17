Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAX GENE PURSER. View Sign

MAX GENE PURSER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed March 12, 2019. He was born in Logan, Utah on May 1, 1935 to Arthur and Veda Purser. We will deeply miss him and treasure our memories of him. He was an extraordinary man who would light up a room with his smile. He was one the most loving and giving men that anyone could meet. Which was shown when he donated a kidney to his youngest brother Marco. Max received his Master's Degree in Education from WSU in 1977 and was an admired and dedicated teacher in the Pasco School District for 32 years. He is survived by his daughters Deborah (John) Rost, Shelli Brand, Mitzi (Kenny) Whinery, Bonnie Leach, Kathy (Barry) Gott, sisters Marilyn Bailey, Karolyn (Wayne) Walden, and brother Owen (Vickie) Purser. 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur & Veda Purser, brothers Lynn, Marco, Evan, and Ray Purser, wife Marj and son-in-law Lt. Charles Gurley Services will be Monday, March 18th at 2:00 PM @ Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home on Union Street. Viewing will start at 12:30 PM The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

