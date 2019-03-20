Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE H. VAN PELT. View Sign

MAXINE H. VAN PELT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Maxine H. Van Pelt, age 83 passed away March 13, 2019 in Kennewick. Maxine was born in Plain View Arkansas December 17, 1935 to Elmo K Holmes and Oda Carter Holmes. She married William (Bill) O. Van Pelt September 19, 1953. Their journey together took them from Arkansas, through Wyoming and eventually brought them to Kennewick where they raised their family. Facing an empty nest, Maxine enrolled in Columbia Basin Community College to study accounting and bookkeeping, and worked for Haas Western Wear as bookkeeper for many years. Maxine and Bill spent their free time together watching their horses run at various racetracks in the Pacific Northwest. Bill passed away in 1985 which left her looking to find a new purpose for her life. She found that new purpose with Marvin Dudney. She spent the next several years making new memories camping, fishing, motorcycle riding, traveling and spending many fun days at the moose lodge where she and Marvin were members. She leaves behind her children Patrick Van Pelt and Karen Lent Van Pelt; Patricia Van Pelt Saltz and JC Saltz; Kenneth Van Pelt and Diana Goff Van Pelt, all of Kennewick WA; Debra Van Pelt Brooks and S. Richard Brooks of Porter, TX; extended family Marva Dudney, Calvin and Heidi Dudney; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Bill Van Pelt, infant son Robert, parents Elmo and Oda Holmes, sister Mildred and brother-in-law Odell Hawkes, extended family Marvin Dudney and Robbie Dudney. Her funeral services will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 South Union Street at 2:00 PM. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

