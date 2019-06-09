MAXINE M. STEWART Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Maxine M. Stewart, 86, of Kennewick, WA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Survived by her son Richard, daughter Kerry Morgan, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband John N. Stewart and son John M. Stewart. Max- ine was born May 22, 1933 in Yale, Oklahoma. Maxine married John Stewart in 1950 and has lived in Kennewick since 1959. She was the Spiritual/Christian leader of the family and held things together through numerous family tragedies. Maxine's hobbies included riding/ caring for her horses, bowling, softball, cake decorating, while nurturing her family which was her primary focus in life. She worked outside the home as a bookkeeper, grocery clerk and meat wrapper. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Quinault Baptist Church in Kennewick on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 am, reception immediately following, graveside service will be held at 2:30pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 9, 2019