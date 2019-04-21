Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE MAY RICHES. View Sign

MAXINE MAY RICHES Age 98 Maxine Riches passed away peacefully at her home on April 13, 2019, just shy of her 99th birthday. Alzheimer's progressively clouded the past 10 years, but she had a long and great life. Maxine was born in Raymond, Washington on May 1, 1920 to Edith and William McLau-ghlin, the middle of 5 brothers and sisters. A child of the Depression, life was difficult for the family in the small logging and milling town. But she loved to tell tales of childhood friends, pranks, and swimming in the Willapa River. In high school Maxine met her future husband, Harold. They were married on February 25, 1944 in Colfax, Washington, where he attended WSU. Soon afterwards, she boarded a train to join him in Washington, DC, where Harold was stationed during WW II. This journey and her introduction to the segregated south provided many more entertaining stories for her family. In particular, the social rules separating whites and blacks just did not make any sense to Maxine, so she routinely ignored them in her work at the Housing Authority. After the war, they returned to WSU, so Harold could complete his degree. Then, the couple moved to Richland, Washington, arriving during the major floods of 1948. There, Maxine and Harold remained for 42 years, raising their two sons and establishing strong, lifelong friendships. Maxine devoted herself to the family, while active in the Southside United Protestant Church, volunteering in the Kadlec hospital auxiliary, and having fun in her ladies bridge club. In today's verbiage, she was a compassionate conservative and routinely assisted at the polls during elections. In 1990 Harold developed brain cancer, so they reluctantly moved to Spokane for treatment and to be closer to family. After Harold passed away in 1991, Maxine remained in Spokane, making new friends and volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, and Cancer Care Northwest. She became a breast cancer survivor and was quite a trooper. Maxine enjoyed family trips to Washington DC, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East. On one trip, she even continued on to Armenia after breaking an ankle in far eastern Turkey. However, Maxine did draw the line at crossing the Sahara from the great pyramids to Saqqara on a camel, preferring an air conditioned bus instead. She attended Plymouth Congregational Church and was a member of the Daughter's of Penelope. Maxine loved life's journey and strongly believed in giving back to others. She was preceded in death by her siblings Carl, Clarice, Deloris, and Don. Maxine is survived by her sons Michael in Washington, DC and Wayne (Laurie) in Spokane, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held for Maxine on Saturday, May 11 between 1:00 and 4:00 pm at 1311 S. Westcliff, Spokane. Please come and share your memories of Maxine with her family. Memorial donations may be made to the or . Finally, Maxine left one final request I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun.

