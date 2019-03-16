Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MCKINLEY SMITH WELLS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home McKinley (Mac) Wells, 82, was born in Yuba City, California on April 24, 1936 to Mary and Oscar Wells. The family moved to Nampa, ID in 1945, several years after his father was killed in an auto accident. He graduated from College High School where he lettered in track, baseball, football and basketball. He loved and lived sports, especially basketball and baseball, and was an avid TV watcher of sports including Nascar Racing. He spent many weekends at the races in West Richland. He spent most of his career working in the auto industry, most notably Central Ford, Jerry Horrobin Ford, and Russ Dean Ford, where he retired after nearly 40 years as Parts Manager. In 1957 he married Patricia Ransier of Pasco, and soon after came children Robert, Lori and Renee. After retirement Mac spent more time traveling in his 1952 Henry J Vagabond (Blue J), driving across the country to meets as a member of the Kaiser/Frazer Owners International Club. He was manager of the KFOCI/ Pacific Northwest Club for four years and attended many Street Rod car shows. Mac passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and caregiver, Patricia by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Augusta Smith Wells, father Oscar Virgil Wells; grandparents, Willis E. Smith and Harriet McGee Smith. He is survived by his wife Patricia, brother Chester Virgil Wells of Nampa Idaho: Children, Bob (Traci) Wells, Lori (Ken) Schmidt and Renee (Scott) Claver; six grandchildren: Kenny and Kathy Schmidt, Megan and Drew Wells, Nicole and Tyler Claver: Four great-grand children, Chloe, Ainsley, Dominic Schmidt and Cierra Schmidt. Graveside services will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Park on March 18 at 1:00 P.M. Chaplain Craig Timonds will be officiating. For more information see Mueller's Funeral Home website. Light refreshments will be served at the family home. Our family wishes to express our deep appreciation to Tender Care Village for their support and giving us the blessing of Mac staying at home to the end, and to Chaplaincy Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Mac. Donations can be made to one or both of these wonderful organizations in lieu of flowers. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

