Melissa May Williams-Martonick

December 20, 1967 - September 12, 2020

Kennewick , Washington - Melissa May Williams-Martonick passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 12th 2020. Born December 20th 1967 in Pocatello Idaho to Linda and Ronald Williams, she moved about the Northwest finally settling in the Tri-Cities making it her permanent home in 1977. Melissa had a great zest for life and a great love for children. After graduating in 1986, she embarked on what would become her life's work as a Daycare teacher. Her great loves were friends, family, her dogs and music. On September 7th 2020 she married her long time companion Brian. She is survived by dad and stepmother, Ron and Barb Williams, son, Corey Valenti, husband, Brian Martonick, her sister, Ronna Doescher, and brothers, Jason Williams (Kerry), Scott Williams (Marita). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. There will be a celebration of life at Yelm Park beginning at 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 24th 2020.





