Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELODY ANN HILL. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

MELODY ANN HILL Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Melody Ann Hill, age 62, of Richland, Washington passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1958 in Woodstock, Illinois to William and Jean Meyer. Melody enjoyed camping and riding 4- Wheelers in the mountains as well as boating and riding motorcycles in the summer months. Melody also enjoyed memorable trips taken to the Oregon Coast; countless trips and time spent at her lake property at Twin Lakes outside of Inchelium, Washington. Melody was happiest when sharing time with family and friends. She often had crafts and new cooking recipes she was working on. Most important was time spent with her family. Melody retired from Kadlec Region Medical Center as a Payroll Coordinator. Melody is survived by her husband of 35 years Greg Hill; son Shane (Tarsha) of Chandler, AZ; daughters, Trinidy of Richland, WA, Mallory (Jason) Kennewick, WA; Grandchildren Sofia Hill, Boowana Hill, Kami Quattro, Zander Muhlbeier, Allie Mae Hill; mother Jean Dudley of Pasco, WA and her brother John (Brenda) Timpany of West Richland, WA. She was preceded in death by her father Willliam Meyer; Mother In-Law Darlene Hill; sister Rosanne Reynolds and brother Dana Timpany. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 ~ 11:00 a.m. at Anthology Event Venue, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland, WA "Melody you are the love of my life. I will join you again when the time is right" Greg For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit

MELODY ANN HILL Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Melody Ann Hill, age 62, of Richland, Washington passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1958 in Woodstock, Illinois to William and Jean Meyer. Melody enjoyed camping and riding 4- Wheelers in the mountains as well as boating and riding motorcycles in the summer months. Melody also enjoyed memorable trips taken to the Oregon Coast; countless trips and time spent at her lake property at Twin Lakes outside of Inchelium, Washington. Melody was happiest when sharing time with family and friends. She often had crafts and new cooking recipes she was working on. Most important was time spent with her family. Melody retired from Kadlec Region Medical Center as a Payroll Coordinator. Melody is survived by her husband of 35 years Greg Hill; son Shane (Tarsha) of Chandler, AZ; daughters, Trinidy of Richland, WA, Mallory (Jason) Kennewick, WA; Grandchildren Sofia Hill, Boowana Hill, Kami Quattro, Zander Muhlbeier, Allie Mae Hill; mother Jean Dudley of Pasco, WA and her brother John (Brenda) Timpany of West Richland, WA. She was preceded in death by her father Willliam Meyer; Mother In-Law Darlene Hill; sister Rosanne Reynolds and brother Dana Timpany. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 ~ 11:00 a.m. at Anthology Event Venue, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland, WA "Melody you are the love of my life. I will join you again when the time is right" Greg For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit www.Hillcrestmemorialcenter.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close