MELVIN O. RASMUSSEN Melvin O'Lee Rasmussen, 97, the ninth of ten children of Rudolph Henry and Nancy Jane (Owen) Rasmussen (Yount) passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 while at Three Rivers Place in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Snake River, WA on April 3, 1922. He attended two country schools graduating from Pasco High School in 1940. He served in WWII and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. Later, he graduated from Washington State College (now University) and then taught school for four years. He retired as an Engineering Technician with the Civil Service. He married Joan Cannon on November 9, 1957 and recently they celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Joan at their home in Pasco, WA, daughters, Jean ande Joyan, six grand-children and two great-grandsons. The funeral will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Desert Springs Convenant Chruch, 9915 West Argent, Pasco, WA followed by a reception.

