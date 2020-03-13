Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Memory In. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Memory of MATTHEW SCOTT TIFFANY 6/2/70 3/13/05 It has been fifteen years since we said goodbye. We were blessed with thirty four years of your wit, sense of humor and your love. You also blessed us with our wonderful grandson, who continuously reminds of us of your love and kindness. I miss your weekly calls of "How's it going dad?" We think of you often through the years. It has been the memories of your accomplishments, your music, songs and your love for your family that help us on this journey. We especially remember your song "You made me a believer" and look forward to the day we can say hello again in a special heavenly embrace.

In Memory of MATTHEW SCOTT TIFFANY 6/2/70 3/13/05 It has been fifteen years since we said goodbye. We were blessed with thirty four years of your wit, sense of humor and your love. You also blessed us with our wonderful grandson, who continuously reminds of us of your love and kindness. I miss your weekly calls of "How's it going dad?" We think of you often through the years. It has been the memories of your accomplishments, your music, songs and your love for your family that help us on this journey. We especially remember your song "You made me a believer" and look forward to the day we can say hello again in a special heavenly embrace. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 13, 2020

