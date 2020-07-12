IN MEMORY OF Catherine Mary Artz, Jan. 3, 1944 June 12, 2020, Patrick Arnold Artz, May 7, 1946 Sept. 20, 2019 And for all of us who love and sorely miss them. THE PARTING GLASS (CIRCA 1605) "Of all the money that e'er I had I spent it in good company and all the harm I've ever done alas it was to none but me and all I've done for want of wit to mem'ry now I can't recall so fill to me the parting glass, Good night and joy be to you all. So fill to me the parting glass and drink a glass what e'er befall, and gently rise and softly call Good night and joy be with you all. Of all the comrades that e'er I had they'd wish me one more day to stay but since it fell unto my lot that I should rise and you should not I gently rise and softly call Good night and joy be with you all."



