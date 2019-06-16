Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MERLE DUANE CASEY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MERLE DUANE CASEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Merle Duane Casey, 85, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on June 14, 1933 to Edward R. and Beatrice A. Casey. He grew up in Idaho, Montana and had lived for many years in the Tri- Cities before moving to Phoenix, Arizona. After attending Anaconda High School, he enlisted in the US Navy with his twin brother serving as an airman during the Korean War. He served together aboard the same ship with his twin brother and younger brother. Upon being honorably discharged, he attended the University of Montana Western earning a degree in education. He was a school teacher and administrator for several years before transitioning to work as a power operator at the copper smelter in Anaconda, Montana and eventually at the 300 Area of the Hanford Nuclear reservation in Washington State. He married the love of his life (Marguerite) in 1959, and his life's mission was to provide and dote on her. She preceded him in death in 2014, a loss that he felt deeply. He is preceded in death by Paul Casey (son); Joyce Casey (Daughter-in-law). He is survived by his daughters and a son: Rachel (Jody) Smith; Evelyn Casey; Roger Casey; Tammy Casey; Maxine (Charles) Buchanan; Heidi (Chris) Sollars; and 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held various positions within the church. He was very generous with his time and resources and often helped others without expecting to be repaid. He had a love and passion for aviation which led him to obtain his private pilot's license. He was active in the Montana Wing of the Civil Air Patrol for many years and inspired several youth to pursue aviation related careers. Viewing will be held Thursday, June 20 from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 S. Union Street in Kennewick. Memorial service to be held on Friday, June 21 at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1720 Thayer Drive in Richland. There will be a short graveside service at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Pasco following the service. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

