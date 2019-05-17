Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MERLE EDWIN BERT MONTGOMERY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MERLE EDWIN BERT MONTGOMERY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Merle Edwin Bert Montgomery was born to Elmer and Elva Montgomery November 15, 1925 in Brainerd, Minnesota. He and his twin sister Muriel were born minutes apart. He met his wife Norma Lucille Roscoe at a skating rink and they event- ually fell in love. They kept in close touch when Merle went to Europe to fight in World War II as a sergeant in the Army. Upon his return, Merle and Norma married on June 24, 1947 and were married for 71 years before Norma passed last October. They had three children, Gary, Greg and Gail; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. Merle loved to take his sons and grandsons fishing and hunting. He also loved camping, gardening and the outdoors. He loved playing cards and games with his family and friends. Merle was a very hard working, kind and patient man and he always put his family first. He retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad where he worked as a Carman. Merle and Norma were long time members of Grace Baptist Church. Merle is survived by son, Gary (Judy) and daughter Gail (Scott), brother Eugene, sister Doreen and all of his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Elva, his wife Norma of 71 years, son Greg, three brothers and four sisters. Rest in peace Dad. There will be a graveside service on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. Following the service, there will be a reception at Grace Baptist Church, across from Mueller's. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

