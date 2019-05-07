Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MERLIN ROBERT BROWN. View Sign Service Information Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory 1220 Sheridan Avenue Prosser , WA 99350 (509)-786-3642 Send Flowers Obituary

MERLIN ROBERT BROWN PROSSER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY Merlin Robert Brown, 88, of Prosser, entered into rest on May 3, 2019 at Prosser Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1930 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Robert and Orpha (Dutcher) Brown. The family moved to the Yakima Valley and soon after made their home in Prosser. Merlin attended Prosser High School and then served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Merlin married Lorene Esther Zimmerman on March 10, 1956 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The couple made their home in Prosser where they raised their children. Merlin worked for the Benton County Road Department for many years, retiring in 1982. He also raised livestock and owned and operated his own road building business. An outdoorsman, Merlin enjoyed hunting and fishing and led many pack trips into the mountains. He also served as a 4H leader and was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, Elks and was former Post Commander of the Prosser Veterans of Foreign Wars. For eleven years he also operated the horse sale in Sunnyside and organized many Jackpot Team Roping events. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Wiant and her husband, Jack Sanders of Vancouver, WA; two sons, Mitchell Brown of Federal Way and Richard Brown and his wife, Sharon of Benton City; his brother, Charles Brown and his wife, Norma of Rufus, Oregon; his sister, Edna Gaye of Port Angeles, six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Lorene Brown who died on August 1, 2012 and his brother, James Brown. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at Prosser Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Prosser. Concluding services with Full Military Honors will follow at the Prosser Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prosser Veterans of Foreign Wars or Prosser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneral

