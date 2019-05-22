Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MERRILL DON ANDERSEN. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 View Map Viewing 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Hansen Park Chapel 8120 W. 4th Kennewick , WA View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hansen Park Chapel 8120 W. 4th Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MERRILL DON ANDERSEN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Merrill Don Andersen, 71, of Kennewick, WA, died May 16, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center from diabetes and heart complications. He was able to pass surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Dec. 11, 1947, in Idaho Falls, to Don B Andersen and Della Tibbitts Andersen. He was the 2nd child of 8 children. The family moved from Idaho Falls to the Columbia Basin when he was just a young boy. His family homesteaded some land there and Merrill learned to work very hard from the age of 6 years old. He might be found milking cows, birthing lambs at all hours, moving sprinkler lines, harvesting vegetables or fruits, and also working in a tire shop etc. Eventually his family moved to Mesa, WA and later to Kennewick where he graduated from Kennewick High in 1966. After attending BYU for a semester he left on a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to Dallas, Texas. He loved every minute of his mission! He then returned to BYU to study accounting. In 1971 he met Sharlene Hart and they were married on July 20, 1972 in the Oakland Temple. They lived in Provo, UT for 2 years, then moved to Sequim, WA (on the Olympic Peninsula) for 3 years. They then decided in 1977 to return to Kennewick, WA to be around family and raise their 8 children. Upon his retirement he was working as a Regional Sales Manager for Snyder's Bakery (now Franz Bakery). He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions through the years including Bishop from 1985-1990. He especially loved doing Family History work and attending the Temple often. Survivors include his wife, Sharlene, and his 8 children. They include Douglas H. Andersen (Milagros) of Bellevue, WA., Mindy Watson (Brooks) of Richland, WA., Noel Johnson (Jamal) of Canoga Park, CA., Penny Walker (Benny) of Pasco, WA., Tiffany Wilcox (Ryan) of Canby, OR., Brock Andersen (Darina) of Kennewick, WA., Craig Andersen (Aye) of Orem, UT., Jared Andersen (Lisa) of Chandler, AZ; also his 25 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Siblings include Marcia Beauchamp (Mike) of Kennewick, WA., Tressa Ash of Mesa, AZ., Faye Miner of Mesa, AZ., Scott Andersen of Brentwood, CA., Robyn Childers (Burk) of Camas, WA. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23rd at the Hansen Park Chapel 8120 W. 4th, Kennewick. There will also be a viewing prior to the funeral service from 11:30-12:45. Graveside service will follow the funeral at Desert Lawn Memorial in Kennewick. There will also be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday night, May 22nd at Mueller's Funeral Home at 1401 W. Union St., Kennewick to visit with family and friends. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

MERRILL DON ANDERSEN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Merrill Don Andersen, 71, of Kennewick, WA, died May 16, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center from diabetes and heart complications. He was able to pass surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Dec. 11, 1947, in Idaho Falls, to Don B Andersen and Della Tibbitts Andersen. He was the 2nd child of 8 children. The family moved from Idaho Falls to the Columbia Basin when he was just a young boy. His family homesteaded some land there and Merrill learned to work very hard from the age of 6 years old. He might be found milking cows, birthing lambs at all hours, moving sprinkler lines, harvesting vegetables or fruits, and also working in a tire shop etc. Eventually his family moved to Mesa, WA and later to Kennewick where he graduated from Kennewick High in 1966. After attending BYU for a semester he left on a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to Dallas, Texas. He loved every minute of his mission! He then returned to BYU to study accounting. In 1971 he met Sharlene Hart and they were married on July 20, 1972 in the Oakland Temple. They lived in Provo, UT for 2 years, then moved to Sequim, WA (on the Olympic Peninsula) for 3 years. They then decided in 1977 to return to Kennewick, WA to be around family and raise their 8 children. Upon his retirement he was working as a Regional Sales Manager for Snyder's Bakery (now Franz Bakery). He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions through the years including Bishop from 1985-1990. He especially loved doing Family History work and attending the Temple often. Survivors include his wife, Sharlene, and his 8 children. They include Douglas H. Andersen (Milagros) of Bellevue, WA., Mindy Watson (Brooks) of Richland, WA., Noel Johnson (Jamal) of Canoga Park, CA., Penny Walker (Benny) of Pasco, WA., Tiffany Wilcox (Ryan) of Canby, OR., Brock Andersen (Darina) of Kennewick, WA., Craig Andersen (Aye) of Orem, UT., Jared Andersen (Lisa) of Chandler, AZ; also his 25 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Siblings include Marcia Beauchamp (Mike) of Kennewick, WA., Tressa Ash of Mesa, AZ., Faye Miner of Mesa, AZ., Scott Andersen of Brentwood, CA., Robyn Childers (Burk) of Camas, WA. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23rd at the Hansen Park Chapel 8120 W. 4th, Kennewick. There will also be a viewing prior to the funeral service from 11:30-12:45. Graveside service will follow the funeral at Desert Lawn Memorial in Kennewick. There will also be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday night, May 22nd at Mueller's Funeral Home at 1401 W. Union St., Kennewick to visit with family and friends. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close