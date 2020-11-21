Merwin (Jim) Stine

October 14, 1960 - November 13, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Merwin James (Jim) Stine Jr. was born Oct. 14, 1960 in Williston, North Dakota to parent's Alma Knopp Stine and Merwin James Stine, Sr.

Jim and his parents moved to make their home in Grandview, WA in 1961 at the age of one year old.

Jim's family had a small farm where Jim learned at an early age the importance of hard work and where his love of animals began.

By the age of 12, Jim had become very skilled in archery and was very passionate about the sport. In fact, Jim enjoyed helping train and or assist young boys learning the sport and was happy to attend numerous archery tournaments with his coach and others. Jim was also very active and excelled in other sports as football and baseball in high school.

After graduating from Grandview High School in 1978, Jim attended WSU until his father became ill causing him to return home to help his parents.

Jim would later move to Bellevue WA in the mid 80's and worked in both concrete and construction for a number of years refining his skills in both areas. He would later help set up and build his parents home in Hamilton Montana in 1993. This helped to move him into the direction of building homes and he soon started his own construction business building beautiful log homes in the Bitterroot Valley in Montana. Throughout the years, he would later take a number of trips back to the Montana area to visit his mother and some close friends he made while living there. He loved the beautiful open spaces of Montana

Jim moved to San Diego and became a Financial Planner. He made many friends and thoroughly enjoyed the sunshine but chose to relocate back to Washington State in 2000 settling in Kennewick WA.

Jim last worked for Alba Excavating in Grandview for a number of years up until his most recent retirement last month. He was a Superintendent for Alba.

There's a sport which would become an all-time favorite sports for him and this was hockey. He usually had season tickets to the Tri-Cities Americans year round. For a time he would take in a few of the players who needed homes to live in as they were from out of state. He took on this responsibility gladly and grew to become a big part of the hockey players he provided a home for. This also gave him the pleasure of meeting a number of hockey celebrities throughout the years. Jim shared this love of hockey with a little boy named, Chaz Ezparza. While not related, he looked on the little boy as a grandson and helped develop everything hockey for Chaz. They would enjoy one or two yearly visits during which they became very close and Chaz loved his Pappa Jim.

One of Jim's all-time passions was that of his motorcycles and riding motorcycles listening to his favorite choice of rock songs. He had two beautiful motorcycles, an Ultra Harley Davidson and a Big Dog Chopper. The Chopper always drew looks and comments and pictures because of it's very original paint job which featured burning 100 dollar bills. He would attend many bike shows and his entry's always won him many trophies. Riding motorcycles was a passion Jim shared with some very close friends and a number of other friends at times. He had a close knit group of friends who would gather in Camano Island in a family cabin right by the water. Jim looked forward and never missed this yearly trip . The group would go on the annual Anacortes Oyster Run and spend the entire weekend riding, going from town to town, enjoying music, beer and oysters. Not to mention, plenty of laughs and making memories every time they gathered. He loved these special people as they've maintained a close friendship for many years prior to the annual get-togethers and see each other at social gatherings and personal gatherings throughout the year.

Jim had a big personality, a big heart and loved to help friends, family, neighbors and even strangers. His laughter and voice could always be heard amongst the crowd. He was a very intelligent man who made it a point to learn as much about everything as possible and when called upon would never disappoint. His friends were many and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them . He will be missed by so many for many reasons but most important for being Jim Stine.

Jim was diagnosed with Kidney Cancer in 2017. He put up a strong battle and it wasn't until this year after radiation/chemo started that his health started to fail.

Sadly, he lost the fight on November 13, 2020 at Trios hospital in Kennewick

Jim is survived by a sister, Shirley Thomson, from Kirkland, WA and a brother, Alvin Arneson from, Great Falls Montana. Jim is also survived by one niece (Debra Olson) and four nephews: (Shane Arneson, Casey Arneson, Kirk Thomson, Erik Thomson) Jim is also survived by his longtime companion-fiancé, Lydia L. Perales who also makes her home in Kennewick.

A memorial is to be held for Jim this Friday, Nov 20th at the Life Tributes Center in Kennewick, Due to the Covid restrictions, only a small group of people will be able to say goodbye to Jim. He will be missed by all.





