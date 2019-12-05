Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for META MARIE JOYNER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

META MARIE JOYNER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Meta Marie Thom-Joyner went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2019 with loved ones by her side. Meta was born in Walla Walla to the late Dorothy Jane Thom-Keil on December 30, 1953. When Meta was four, she was at a basketball game in Burbank and spotted Dorn Cecil Keil Sr in the stands and crawled up into his lap and ask if he would be her Daddy. Together Dorothy and Dorn raised Meta in Pasco along with her younger siblings Christy Keil of Yakima, Thalyne Keil-Carey (Bennie Joe) of Prosser and the Late Dorn Keil JR. She went to school in Pasco, dropped out her Senior year. Meta married in July of 1973 and divorced 30 years later. The most joyful part of her life is when she had her babies. She loved her three children, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, animals, antiques. She enjoyed reading and watching her soap operas. While Meta was a homemaker, she went to CBC and received her GED and a Paralegal degree. Later, she went to Charter College and received her Medical Assistant Certificate and worked for the Visiting Angels for a year. Meta was preceded in death by her parents Dorn and Dorothy Keil, brother Dorn Keil JR, and Grandparents Delbert and Meta Thom. She is survived by her children Charlie Joyner Jr (Tatia) of West Richland; Bryan Joyner of Richland; and Rebecca Joyner-Jolley (Raymond) of Bonners Ferry Idaho; her two sisters Christy and Thalyne; lots of nieces and nephews and cousins. Meta was very grateful for her forty years of friendship with Chris and Lindy Jolley, who were always there. Meta was also grateful for Bridgette Kelement for her kindness and care. Meta, Momma, Grammy, Buttons will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. The funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick, WA. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

