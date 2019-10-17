Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michaek Mokler. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL CHARLES MOKLER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Michael Charles Mokler, age 69, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on October 14, 2019 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick. Born December 9, 1949 to Bertram James Mokler and Jeanne Bennett Lum in Pasco, Washington. Michael graduated from Kennewick High School and he joined the US Army serving during Vietnam War 1969-1971. After returning from service he spent time in law/security enforcement and finished his career life at Boeing where he spent 29 years. Michael spent his retirement years with the love of his life, Diana Mokler and returned home to Kennewick, Washington where he wanted to spend his retirement with family. His number one buddy was the one and only "BANO", his dog. His hobbies included gardening, building old model planes, little house projects and his HONEY DO List. Family was the most important thing to Michael and he will be missed every day. Michael is survived by his wife Diana L. Mokler of 30 years, his children Jake Mokler, David Garza, Freddie Silva and Esmeralda Silva, his brothers James Leonard Mokler, Patrick Arthur Mokler, Sanford Peter Mokler and sister Susan Lynn Regimbal. Michael also has 10 Grandchildren; Drew Garza, Jordin Silva, Jalen Button, Cheyenne Weddle, Sienna Silva, Cody Dean, Kaitlyn Mokler, Christian Steele, Alexander Mokler and Elleigh Silva. He also has 2 great grand-children; Jordin Silva and Myah Silva Michael will be carried in his family's hearts and will never be forgotten. Viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3 PM to 8 PM with Rosary at 6 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick. The Mass will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kennewick with interment following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

