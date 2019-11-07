MICHAEL ANDREW HUBSCHMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Michael Andrew Hubschman of Kennewick, Washington passed away November 2, 2019. Michael was born in Richmond, Virginia on June 6, 1969. Growing up he lived in Virginia, New Jersey, and Ohio before settling in the Pacific Northwest in 1990. Trained as a welder, Michael's real passion was repairing anything mechanical. Inspired early in life by his mentor Milt Bullard, Mike fixed bicycles, lawnmowers, motorcycles, cars, boats, and anything else that required problem solving and a tool. Michael is survived by his wife of 7 years, Wendy Pickens, his beloved mother Rose, siblings Patrick and Vivian, and a host of extended family and friends that loved him. He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence Julius Hubschman Jr. An informal remembrance will be held November 7, 2019 from 7-9pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4445 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Columbia Basic College Foundation designated for the Automotive Technology program are encouraged. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 7, 2019