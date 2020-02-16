MICHAEL BELLOFATTO Michael Bellofatto, age 87, passed away on February 5, 2020 at his home in Sun City West, Arizona. Born and raised in New York, he served 4 years in the United States Air Force after high school. He graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in accounting, spending 6 years as a Certified Public Accountant in Colorado. Mike then worked over 30 years in the Financial organizations of Rockwell International in California for 19 years, and in Washington for 12 years. During the time in Washington he was the Finance Director for Rockwell Hanford Operations. He leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine, two children, Michael and Jan, four grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Interment services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 11:00 AM on March 18, 2020.

