Michael James Kirkman

August 28, 1941 - November 29, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Michael James Kirkman left this earth suddenly on November 29, 2020. He was born in Honolulu, HI on August 28, 1941, grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and moved to the Tri-Cities in the early 1960's. He worked as a chemical engineer at Jersey Nuclear Company, retiring from Areva Nuclear Power after over 40 years of service.

In 1976, he married the love of his life, Pam, and together they raised three daughters. He enjoyed everything soccer, so much so that he turned his white Volkswagen Beetle into the "Bugball", a giant rolling soccer ball. He was looking forward to another season of refereeing games. Joy was also found in the time spent building and playing with his grandkids. He enjoyed creating and working on projects around the home, and most recently, going to battle against a woodpecker that had tried to make a home in his attic. He always had dreams of flying, and thoroughly enjoyed learning to pilot powered parachutes over the last few years.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Helen Kirkman, brother Lew Kirkman, father-in-law, Jeff Hamblin, and sister-in-law, Donni Greco. He is survived by his bride and best friend, Pam Kirkman, his daughters, Stacie Hahn, Angela (Anthony) Johnson, Molly (Jeff) London, mother-in-law, Betty Hamblin, brother-in-law, Stephen Hamblin, and 7 adoring grandchildren, Morgan Hahn, Zackary Hahn, Shayden Johnson, Brynn Johnson, Jasey Johnson, Matthew London and Emma London.

Those who knew him loved him and will forever be grateful for the time they were given with him on this earth. Mike's deep and quiet faith in God shined through him in his love for others. We truly believe his soul is free. Now go, fly high!





