Michael James Kirkman
1941 - 2020
Michael James Kirkman
August 28, 1941 - November 29, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Michael James Kirkman left this earth suddenly on November 29, 2020. He was born in Honolulu, HI on August 28, 1941, grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and moved to the Tri-Cities in the early 1960's. He worked as a chemical engineer at Jersey Nuclear Company, retiring from Areva Nuclear Power after over 40 years of service.
In 1976, he married the love of his life, Pam, and together they raised three daughters. He enjoyed everything soccer, so much so that he turned his white Volkswagen Beetle into the "Bugball", a giant rolling soccer ball. He was looking forward to another season of refereeing games. Joy was also found in the time spent building and playing with his grandkids. He enjoyed creating and working on projects around the home, and most recently, going to battle against a woodpecker that had tried to make a home in his attic. He always had dreams of flying, and thoroughly enjoyed learning to pilot powered parachutes over the last few years.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Helen Kirkman, brother Lew Kirkman, father-in-law, Jeff Hamblin, and sister-in-law, Donni Greco. He is survived by his bride and best friend, Pam Kirkman, his daughters, Stacie Hahn, Angela (Anthony) Johnson, Molly (Jeff) London, mother-in-law, Betty Hamblin, brother-in-law, Stephen Hamblin, and 7 adoring grandchildren, Morgan Hahn, Zackary Hahn, Shayden Johnson, Brynn Johnson, Jasey Johnson, Matthew London and Emma London.
Those who knew him loved him and will forever be grateful for the time they were given with him on this earth. Mike's deep and quiet faith in God shined through him in his love for others. We truly believe his soul is free. Now go, fly high!


Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
I worked with Mike for all of my 24 years at Siemens/AREVA. I worked in Licensing and Compliance and relied heavily on Mike and his fellow process engineers to attain and maintain regulatory compliance for the plant. Mike was our foremost expert for major portions of the plant but always shared his wisdom with humility and often a dose of wry humor. He and I both worked late so often had long and pleasant visits after everyone else was gone. I cared for Mike a great deal and will miss him dearly. Please accept my condolences and prayers.
Loren Maas
December 4, 2020
Mike was a great coworker and I really enjoyed his smile, and the many opportunities I had to work with him. My children appreciated him as a referee at their soccer games.
David M. Merrill
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Mike was a wonderful friend and neighbor, always there to give a helping hand. We know his family was his world. Our prayers and love are with you Pam, and all the family.
Matt and Bonnie Jones
Friend
December 4, 2020
May God comfort the Kirkman family during this time.

Mike was such an inspiration and confidence builder for me as a referee. I really enjoyed all the games we worked together. Gonna miss refereeing with him in the pitch.
Kim Holst
Friend
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

A great engineer, mentor, friend, and boss for many years. Even coaching me in retirement activities over email! I surely will miss him and his advice.
Jim & Jan Nacke
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Mike you will be missed on the pitch. I enjoyed our games together. To the Kirkman family, I enjoyed knowing Mike. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
John Hanson
Friend
