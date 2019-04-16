LAWRENCE L. GEORGE Nov. 24,1949- March 31, 2019 Lawrence L George passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose at the age of 69. Larry is now reunited with his father Floyd George, his mother Leona George and his wife Teri Fuller-George. Larry is survived by his sister Linda Blankenship, his sister Beverly Love, his brother Michael George, his step-son and step- daughter Jason & Dolores Fuller, 3 step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many extended family members. Larry retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union of San Jose. Larry was a member of the Orchid Society for many years. Larry enjoyed RC cars, video games and loved his cats. A graveside service will be held at Blue Mountain Memorial in Walla Walla, WA on April 20th at 10:30 A.M.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 16, 2019