MICHAEL HARTIN Michael Henry Martin, 79, of Richland passed away on Thursday evening, April 24th, 2020, at Kadlec Medical Center from a short bout with COVID-19. Mike, or "Mickey", or "Mick" was born January 14, 1941 in Terre Haute, Indiana, the 3rd of 6 children to Henry and Margaret Martin. Mike grew up in Sunnyside, the family moved to Kennewick in 1958 where he graduated from KHS ('59). He married Elizabeth "Sally" Phipps in 1961, then moved to Pasco in 1964 where they raised 3 children Molly, Michael, and John. Family always came first for Mike and Sally and as grandparents, Mike and Sally loved to spoil their grandchildren. They made every attempt to attend all their children and grandchildren's events including concerts, games, presentations. In their later years, the calendar was set by activities surrounding the grandkids and then right on schedule came the great-grandkids. They brought so much joy to their lives. By trade, Mike was a journeyman carpenter and steamfitter, working mostly through UA Local 598 in Pasco. He seldom talked about the work except to relay a story about the people he worked with. Mike cared very much about relationships and always took the time to foster those relationships by setting the right example. It contributed to him being a very popular foreman, general-foreman and superintendent on all his jobs. Mike is survived by his 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally, brother, Doyle, and a great-grandchild. Due to social distancing requirements his Celebration of Life will take place sometime this summer. We will send notification to friends and family regarding timing. Mike's family would like to thank essential workers, first-responders, and all hospital employees for their contributions and sacrifices in combatting this horrible virus. A special thank you goes out to the staff of Kadlec Medical Center for making us and our father comfortable through his passing.



