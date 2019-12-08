Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL MASON SCHULZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL MASON SCHULZ Pasco Washington/ Twin Rocks Oregon April 1 st , 1991 to November 23rd, 2019 Michael passed away suddenly and peacefully in his sleep. Michael was a beloved brother and a loving son. He was a champion friend with a heart of gold. He always found a way to see the best qualities in people, even when those people could not see them for themselves. Michael was a man of complete loyalty and honor to his very last breath. He was a man who was always ready to put the needs of others before his own. Michael loved the smell of gun powder, the Oregon Coast, and the feel of nature on his face. He will be missed but never ever forgotten. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in his honor in January of 2020. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved father David Schulz, and his grandmother Dorothy Schulz. He is survived by his mother Cindy Schulz, Kennewick, brothers Matthew Schulz, Pasco, Lee Newton, Finley, Derick Newton, Everett, Jeremy Schulz, Kennewick, sister Jenifer Schulz, Portland, grandmother Jo Dunkle, Kennewick, grandfather, Wallace Schulz, Albuquerque.

