MICHAEL JAMES ROSENSTEIN Michael James Rosenstein He was born in Glens Falls N.Y. November 10th 1956, and passed away in Kennewick April 20th 2020 at his home unexpectedly at the age of 63. Michael had lived in Kennewick Washington for two years. Michael was a high school graduate class of 1975 Glens Falls high school. Michael James Rosenstein served in the U.S. Army Military for 10 years. Michael Rosenstein was retired from the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas Nevada as a Security investigator after 10 years in 2018. Michael proceeded in death by his father Arthur Rosenstein. Michael is survived by his Mother Janet Wallbridge -Congdon of South Glens Falls N.Y. Daughter, Shealeaha J. Rosenstein of Washington State, Son Colton A. Rosenstein of Washington State. Sisters Cheryl Graham of Florida, Lori Naylor of California, brothers Vincent Congdon South Glens Falls, Scott Congdon; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date.



