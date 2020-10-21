Michael Somerville
September 25, 1941 - October 7, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Michael L. Somerville was born September 25, 1941 in Republic, Washington, to John H. Somerville and Florence L. Somerville. He passed away October 7, 2020 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington.
When Mike was 17 the family moved to the Seattle area where he finished his high school education. He became a taxi driver and then a professional photographer. After moving to Richland in the early 70's he owned a studio which offered various types of photography services. In 1974 he accepted a staff photographer position with Battelle providing official DOE and contractor photographs at the Hanford site. Mike left Battelle in 1993 and became the owner/operator of Peterson's Honey. He continued processing, bottling and selling honey to local grocery outlets until recently. Mike also sold honey at the Pasco Farmer's Market and became the market manager coordinating the participating vendors. He was highly successful in all he pursued.
Mike loved hunting, fishing and snow skiing taking many trips to several destination ski areas with the Desert Ski Club and Bluewood Ski bus.
Mike married Ellen Taal March of 1993 and they resided at the ranch in West Richland for many years. Mike is preceded in death by his parents John and Florence and his sister Kathy Tangborn. Mike is survived by his loving wife Ellen, daughter Michelle Yoder, stepdaughter Dana Swindle (YJ), granddaughter Kelsey Hoyem (Wiley), grandson Shaye Link and many other family members and friends.
A family memorial service was held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Chapel. Interment will be held later in Republic, Washington.
A big thank you to Chaplaincy Hospice House, the wonderful staff, doctors, nurses and Chaplain who allowed Michael to pass with dignity and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Michael's name.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.