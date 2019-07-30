Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL SPENCER MCCULLOUGH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Michael Spencer McCullough, 31, passed from this life doing something he loved, scuba diving in Lake Coeur d'Alene on July 27, 2010. We knew we were in for an adventure when he entered this life at a whopping 11 pounds, and he didn't disappoint. Born May 14, 1979, in Merced, CA, to Michael Earl McCullough and Sheryl Lynn Kerr McCullough, he grew up as a military kid, loving the adventure of moving all over the country. He was happy, easy-going and just rolled with life. He graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1997. Michael lived with gusto and relished being a husband and father. A strong and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Michael served a mission to Santiago, Chile (East). Michael married the love of his life, Jennifer Embree, on October 8, 2005, in the Idaho Falls Temple.



He graduated from BYU-Idaho in 2006 and became the best, most exciting math and science teacher ever to teach at Madison Middle School. He taught for four years and received the Teacher of the Year Award for 2008-09. He was a deeply loyal friend, brother, husband, father, uncle and son, fulfilling each role with signature flair. Michael is survived by his wife, Jennifer, Rigby, ID; daughter, Lillian, unborn son, Michael, due September 27th; parents: Michael and Sheryl McCullough, Kennewick, WA; sisters, Jennifer Andersen, Melissa Earl, Kristine Claybrook; grandmother, Joyce Kerr; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and adoring nieces and nephews; he was welcomed to heaven by his sister, Sara McCullough.



A memorial will be held Saturday, July 31st, at the LDS Church at 969 Gage Boulevard in Richland, Washington, at 1 p.m. Funeral services will also be held on Monday, August 2, 2010, at 11 a.m., at 258 W. 1 N., Rigby, Idaho.



Donations can be made in his name at any US Bank branch.











