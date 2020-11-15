1/1
Michael St. George
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael St. George
June 10, 1947 - October 24, 2020
Pasco, Washington - Michael T. St. George has gone fishing and soaring with the eagles on October 24, 2020 by his family and accepted into the arms of Jesus. Michael was born June 10, 1947 in Minnesota then later moved to West Richland, Washington. Michael worked at Columbia Industries in Kennewick with some amazing co workers and staff. Michael retired after 30 years of employment there. Michael loved eagles, listening to classic country music including Johnny Cash, watching the Seahawks play, and going fishing. His favorite holiday was Christmas; he really liked looking at all the bright colored lights. Michael is survived by sisters Patty Folino and Kathy St. George, nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Jennie and Smokey, his younger sister Zoe and younger brother Donald. Services will be held at a later date in the spring of 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved