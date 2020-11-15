Michael St. George

June 10, 1947 - October 24, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Michael T. St. George has gone fishing and soaring with the eagles on October 24, 2020 by his family and accepted into the arms of Jesus. Michael was born June 10, 1947 in Minnesota then later moved to West Richland, Washington. Michael worked at Columbia Industries in Kennewick with some amazing co workers and staff. Michael retired after 30 years of employment there. Michael loved eagles, listening to classic country music including Johnny Cash, watching the Seahawks play, and going fishing. His favorite holiday was Christmas; he really liked looking at all the bright colored lights. Michael is survived by sisters Patty Folino and Kathy St. George, nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Jennie and Smokey, his younger sister Zoe and younger brother Donald. Services will be held at a later date in the spring of 2021.





