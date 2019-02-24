Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL THOMAS KOZLOWSKI. View Sign

MICHAEL THOMAS KOZLOWSKI Michael Thomas Kozlowski, passed away on February 14th, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona just miles from his winter home in Peoria, Arizona. Mike was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on April 15th, 1953 to Frances and Aloysius Kozlowski. He is survived by his wife, Carol Bachman and son, Michael; as well as his brother, Jim Kozlowski (Patty), sister in law, Barbara Kozlowski, and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Kozlowski. Mike lived in Wisconsin until he attended law school at the University of Idaho, where he graduated in 1981. He then moved to the Tri-Cities and accepted a job at Critchlow and Williams law firm. Five years later, we opened the law office of Michael T. Kozlowski on George Washington Way in Richland. After 34 years of practicing law, Mike retired in December 2015. He often said that his staff and his clients were more like friends. Mike referred to himself as the "sagebrush lawyer" because he held out on getting a fax machine for as long as he could. Carol and Mike purchased a casita in Peoria in 2014 and each year they enjoyed the warmth of the Arizona sun. Mike enjoyed fishing on the Columbia River with friends and he repeatedly told the story of his largest salmon, a 48 pounder. Mike always loved reading, and after he retired, he would average 3 or 4 paperbacks per week. He continually kept a keen eye on the stock market and current news. At Mike's request, there are no services planned. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. You will forever be in our hearts.

