MICHELLE SCHEUERMAN Michelle was born September 4, 1970 to George and Carol Clark. She passed away on February 5, 2019 to a car accident. Her family was with her when she passed away. She leaves behind her husband Jeff Scheuerman, two children Travis Clark, daughter Taylor (TJ) Tolliver and granddaughter Sophia. Also surviving Michelle is her brother Brian (Dawn) Clark, Aaron and Rachel Clark. Two aunts Linda (Bill) Tymer and Susan (Alan) Huibregtse. Many cousins will miss her, Jeff and Melissa Halstead, Mike and Nicole Halstead, Leah and Philip Maggs, Lori Huibregtse, Landon and Heidi Huibregtse. She is preceded in death by her father, George. Michelle worked many jobs but was most proud of her children and granddaughter, Sophia. Michelle attended Bethlehem Lutheran School for eight years. She graduated from Kennewick High School. She will be sorely missed. Her celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2505 West 27th Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99337. Memorial money is to go to the Bethlehem Lutheran Scholarship Endowment Fund in care of the church.

