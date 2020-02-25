Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Bren. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview 512 E. 4th Street Grandview , WA 98930 (509)-882-3386 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview 512 E. 4th Street Grandview , WA 98930 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethany Community Church Grandview , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MIKE BREN "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. On Thursday, February 20, 2020 Raymond Michael "Mike" Bren, loving husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and man of faith passed away peacefully at the age of 73 surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on June 8, 1946 in Sunnyside, WA to Don and Rena Bren. Mike spent his childhood in Grandview, WA and graduated from Grandview High School in 1964. At that time, he made the decision to move to Seattle and attend Seattle Pacific University. Attending SPU not only provided dad with a wonderful education that would serve him well, but also lead to several life long friendships and most importantly, SPU provided the introduction to the love of his life, Carolyn Martinson. Mike and Carolyn Bren were married at the Firs Chapel in Bellingham, Washington after their junior year at Seattle Pacific University. Following graduation, Carolyn began her teaching career in the second grade with the Edmonds School District. Mike entered the insurance business with Safeco Insurance Company. After living in Seattle, Yakima, Butte, and Bellingham they moved to Grandview in 1975 with Mike joining his father in the New York Life Insurance Company. They have made Grandview their home for the past 45 years. Grandview has been "home" to Mike his entire life and his family, career, friendships and faith all blossomed in his home town. Mike loved the community of Grandview and living in the lower Yakima Valley. He began his 46-year career with New York Life at that age of 27 working side by side with his father, Don. Mike eventually took over the business when Don retired and has spent the past 46 years working with hundreds of clients whom he considered friends. Mike's passion for the city of Grandview also led to his desire to be involved in the community. Mike served his community for more than 30 years. He first was elected to the Grandview School Board in the late 1970s and in 1984 he took office on the city council. One of two breaks taken from serving on the council was spent as a Port of Grandview commissioner and from 1998 to 2006, Mike served as Grandview's mayor. A few of the accomplishments he was most proud of included working with the Port of Grandview to attract the Wal-Mart Distribution Center to Grandview, witnessing the expansion of the Grandview YVCC campus and being a member of the city council when the college decided to purchase the land on which it now stands. He was among the members of the council who approved the partnership with the college that paved the way for the current Grandview Library, the purchase of Country Park and the construction of the community center. Dykstra Park, was constructed during his tenure as a city councilman, as well. Mike was a man of God and a devout Christian his entire life. As a member of the Bethany Community Church for more than 40 years, he served on Session , was a Bible Study leader, Sunday School teacher and enjoyed Men's Bible study. His faith in God was an example to not only his family and friends, but everyone he interacted with. Mike enjoyed life and made the most of every minute. Whether it was time spent on his boat, The Heather Noel, with Carolyn and the family in the San Juan Islands, traveling to visit family and friends, cheering on the Seahawks and Zags, having coffee with the guys every morning at Starbucks or making others laugh with his stories, jokes, and pranks. Mike was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, generosity, and his compassionate spirit. He loved to make people laugh, even if it embarrassed his kids. Mike was preceded in death by his father Don and his mother, Rena. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his three children Shawn Bren of Kennewick, WA, Jason Bren of West Linn, OR, and Heather Hernandez (Aurelio) of Colbert, WA. "Papa" to his four grandchildren Braxton (14), Ellie (14), Bryar (12), and Lily (11), and his brother, Jon Bren (Wendye), brother- and sister- in-law Tom and Dean Nordtvedt and brother-in-law Merlin Gay, as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26 th at

Mike and Carolyn Bren were married at the Firs Chapel in Bellingham, Washington after their junior year at Seattle Pacific University. Following graduation, Carolyn began her teaching career in the second grade with the Edmonds School District. Mike entered the insurance business with Safeco Insurance Company. After living in Seattle, Yakima, Butte, and Bellingham they moved to Grandview in 1975 with Mike joining his father in the New York Life Insurance Company. They have made Grandview their home for the past 45 years. Grandview has been "home" to Mike his entire life and his family, career, friendships and faith all blossomed in his home town. Mike loved the community of Grandview and living in the lower Yakima Valley. He began his 46-year career with New York Life at that age of 27 working side by side with his father, Don. Mike eventually took over the business when Don retired and has spent the past 46 years working with hundreds of clients whom he considered friends. Mike's passion for the city of Grandview also led to his desire to be involved in the community. Mike served his community for more than 30 years. He first was elected to the Grandview School Board in the late 1970s and in 1984 he took office on the city council. One of two breaks taken from serving on the council was spent as a Port of Grandview commissioner and from 1998 to 2006, Mike served as Grandview's mayor. A few of the accomplishments he was most proud of included working with the Port of Grandview to attract the Wal-Mart Distribution Center to Grandview, witnessing the expansion of the Grandview YVCC campus and being a member of the city council when the college decided to purchase the land on which it now stands. He was among the members of the council who approved the partnership with the college that paved the way for the current Grandview Library, the purchase of Country Park and the construction of the community center. Dykstra Park, was constructed during his tenure as a city councilman, as well. Mike was a man of God and a devout Christian his entire life. As a member of the Bethany Community Church for more than 40 years, he served on Session , was a Bible Study leader, Sunday School teacher and enjoyed Men's Bible study. His faith in God was an example to not only his family and friends, but everyone he interacted with. Mike enjoyed life and made the most of every minute. Whether it was time spent on his boat, The Heather Noel, with Carolyn and the family in the San Juan Islands, traveling to visit family and friends, cheering on the Seahawks and Zags, having coffee with the guys every morning at Starbucks or making others laugh with his stories, jokes, and pranks. Mike was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, generosity, and his compassionate spirit. He loved to make people laugh, even if it embarrassed his kids. Mike was preceded in death by his father Don and his mother, Rena. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his three children Shawn Bren of Kennewick, WA, Jason Bren of West Linn, OR, and Heather Hernandez (Aurelio) of Colbert, WA. "Papa" to his four grandchildren Braxton (14), Ellie (14), Bryar (12), and Lily (11), and his brother, Jon Bren (Wendye), brother- and sister- in-law Tom and Dean Nordtvedt and brother-in-law Merlin Gay, as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26 th at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview, WA from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27 th at Bethany Community Church in Grandview, WA at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Community Church or Life Options. Those wishing to sign Mike's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements. 