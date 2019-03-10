MILDRED BONNAVEE Mrs. Mildred Bonnavee "Bonnie" Jaeger Price, 82, a resident of Trinity, NC passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Col. John Charles Price (USAF Ret): Son Bradley Richard Price: Daughters Rana Price Doyle Gantt and Amy Kathleen Price Hartman: Sisters Lynnette Woerne and Carol Keast: Brother Miles B. Jaeger: Grandchildren Joshua Price, Rachel Price, Jesse Doyle, Taylor Doyle, Kayla Hartman and many other relatives and close friends. She was born on March 19, 1936 in Mott, North Dakota to Herman and Emily Jaeger. She attended High School in Pasco, Washington. In 1958, Bonnie graduated from Washington State University with a B.S. in Nursing and married John Price, who was in the US Air Force. As a military wife, she served her country by making a loving home for the family in 8 different states, and 3 overseas tours. She worked for many years in Home Health Care and as a school nurse. Bonnie was an avid cookie cutter collector amassing over 8,000 cutters. She was the President of the Cookie Cutter Collectors Club and Co-Founded the Cookie Cutter Museum in Joplin, Missouri. A funeral service was held on March 2, 2019 in Thomasville, NC. Online condolences may be sent at www.jcgreenandsons.com Donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hospiceofthe piedmont.org
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 10, 2019