MILDRED ESTHER CROW Einan's at Sunset Mildred Esther Crow of Richland, Washington passed away December 9th at Regency at the Park in Walla Walla, Washington at the age 95. She was born alongside her twin brother, Milton on October 4th 1924 in Independence, Kansas to her parents Fred and Louise Schulze. Mildred is survived by her two sisters Alice and Doris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Louise Schulze and siblings, Alma, Della, Hugo, Milton, Arthur, Melvin and Harold. She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Maureen) and Michael (Beverly) and grandson, Michael and granddaughter, Christie and five great-grandchildren. Mom married the love of her life James Crow (Jimmy) on June 25th 1946 in Pasco, Washington. Mom and Dad were married for 25 years when Dad suddenly died on February 26 th 1972. Mom worked for JC Penny until retirement. She was a very kind and giving person to family, friends and anyone she met. Mom loved her grandkids which always brought a big smile to her face. She was a great cook and everyone loved her Famous Chocolate Chips Cookies. We need to thank the many people who took care of Mom in later years, those at Brookdale and finally those at Regency. Thank you to Teresa Parrish and Teresa Robertson who brightened Mom's day by cutting her hair and decorating her room to make her feel more at home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15th 2019 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset in Richland. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 16th 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Gardens in Richland. Mom wanted a casual service, come as you are! Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

