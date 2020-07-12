Mildred Jacob

MILDRED M. JACOB Mildred M. Jacob, 95, passed away peacefully at Chaplaincy Hospice House on July 4, 2020. She was born in Dixon, North Dakota on April 23, 1925 to Joseph and Mary Truhlicka. Mildred's family settled in Ellensburg, WA, where she completed high school and worked at Bell Telephone as an operator. She moved to Pasco where she worked at the library, school system and eventually retiring from Sears. She met and married her soulmate Harold Jacob in 1962 and together raised four children. Mildred was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great- great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and her pies were her unmatched specialty. She loved dancing, crossword puzzles, and her family above all else. Mildred is survived by three sons, Larry, Chuck and Rick, one daughter Nancy, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Because of the current COVID-19 virus, we will be holding a private family service. A video of the service will be available on the Mueller's Funeral Home website for those who are unable to attend. We will have a Celebration of Life for Mildred at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book atwww.muellersfuneralhomes.com
. Mom, we all love you for your warmth and your laughter. You have enriched all our lives in so many ways. We will miss you dearly.