1/2
Mildred Jacob
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILDRED M. JACOB Mildred M. Jacob, 95, passed away peacefully at Chaplaincy Hospice House on July 4, 2020. She was born in Dixon, North Dakota on April 23, 1925 to Joseph and Mary Truhlicka. Mildred's family settled in Ellensburg, WA, where she completed high school and worked at Bell Telephone as an operator. She moved to Pasco where she worked at the library, school system and eventually retiring from Sears. She met and married her soulmate Harold Jacob in 1962 and together raised four children. Mildred was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great- great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and her pies were her unmatched specialty. She loved dancing, crossword puzzles, and her family above all else. Mildred is survived by three sons, Larry, Chuck and Rick, one daughter Nancy, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Because of the current COVID-19 virus, we will be holding a private family service. A video of the service will be available on the Mueller's Funeral Home website for those who are unable to attend. We will have a Celebration of Life for Mildred at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book atwww.muellersfuneralhomes.com. Mom, we all love you for your warmth and your laughter. You have enriched all our lives in so many ways. We will miss you dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved