Millicent Orgill "Millie" Bohart

MILLICENT MILLIE ORGILL BOHART Millicent "Millie" Orgill Bohart a beautiful, brilliant and loving woman passed away quietly on February 14, 2020, after a five-year heroic struggle with cancer. Millie was born on February 6, 1956, and is survived by her husband, Corbin (Corby) H. Bohart. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Yakima Foursquare Church (700 N 40 th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Family/Friends are invited to view her obituary, see photos, get directions and share memories at www.flintofts.com Flintoft's Funeral Home 425-392-6444.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
