Mina Lorraine Gillespie
May 25, 1937 - September 29, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Mina Gillespie a homemaker and resident of Kennewick since 1977 went to the Lord Tuesday morning September 29th at age 83.
Mina is survived by her children Rodney (Robyn), Mark, Tina (Bob) and Jeremy (Cheryl), her brother Kenny and 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchidren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobbie, sisters Diane and Helen and her brother Floyd.
Mina was born in Jackson, Michigan on May 25th, 1937 to Jack and Emma Cross. On July 11th, 1953 she married the love of her life Bobbie L. Richard Gillespie. She became a stay-at-home wife and they had five children together who were the most important thing in her life.
Mina was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed bowling and watching all the kids and grandkids sporting events. She also loved cats and collecting cat figurines and anything with cats on it.
She will remain forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed.
