MIRIAM FRENCH Miriam French (born Eva Miriam Dougherty) was a beloved wife, mother, grand mother and great grandmother. She entered into her Savior's arms early in the morning on July 15th. Miriam was born on May 19th, 1928 to Edwin Worth Dougherty and Rose Weiss Dougherty in Greeley, Colorado. They farmed there through her childhood, later moving to Fort Collins where she graduated from Fort Collins High School. She went on to earn her bachelors degree in Home Economics from Colorado A&M. In October, 1949, she married Raymond C. French, whom she met at the Wesley Foundation during college. Ray and Miriam were married for almost 60 years, had three sons, and spent 46 of those years farming Ray French Orchard together. Miriam was active in her church community, attending Kennewick Methodist, Bethany Protestant, Richland First Baptist, and most recently Hope Fellowship over the past five decades. She was passionate about praying for her family, friends, community, and country, attending Bible Study, Precepts, Homemakers, and supporting her church's missionaries. For many years she loved teaching Sunday School for elementary aged students. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 2009 and her great grandson Ryan. She is survived by her three sons and their wives; Robin (Sandra), Raymond (Trish), Tom (Paulette). Grand-children; Kenneth (Karly), Jonathan (Jamie), Lori, Paul, Joshua, Jessica, Erica, Ron (Peggy), Larry (Lori), and 12 great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her family as a red head and a farmer until the end, with legendary hearing and memory. She looked forward with great anticipation to joining her husband and meeting her Lord and Savior. A service will be held for Miriam on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, located at 4555 Arena Rd in Richland, WA, with a reception to follow.

