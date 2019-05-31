Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam I. (Flagg) Richmond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MIRIAM I. RICHMOND (FLAGG) 6/25/1925-5/20/2019 Miriam graduated Salutatorian from Winthrop High in 1943 and went to work for Boeing as one of the many "Rosie the Riveters" assembling B-29's. After the big lay off in '45 she went to work at the U.S. Army Depot in Pasco. She married a sailor, Fred Watts, in 1946, had three children Terry, Don, and Charlene. The family lived in San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Astoria. Divorced in 1958, Miriam moved to the Tri-Cities and worked for Sears; Roebuck & Co. She married Bennett Richmond in 1966. In 1975 she began driving school bus for Pasco School District and retired in 1988. Miriam was a member of the Bahai Faith and longtime active member of Washington State and National Grange where she served in several local, county and state office positions. She loved to travel, camping with the friends and other members of the Blue Mountain Camper Club, and stayed busy with Grange activities. She is Survived by two sons, Terry and Don Watts, Daughter Charlene Bitton, Step son's, Grant and Brent Richmond and Step daughters Christi Collier and Sherri McDowell; several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett Richmond, February 9, 2014. Graveside service at Columbia Memorial Chapel, 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 followed by celebration of life at Burbank Grange Hall, 44 N. 4th Burbank, WA. The family wishes to thank Chaplaincy Hospice Care for all their assistance in allowing Miriam to stay in her home where she passed peacefully. Memorial donations are welcome at Chaplaincy Hospice Care.

