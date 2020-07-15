MITCHELL JOHN LEPKA Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Mitchell John Lepka of Kennewick, Washington passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 60. After several months of declining health, Mitchell died peacefully with his children close by his side. Mitchell was born on March 21, 1960, in Lewiston, Idaho to Sharon A. (Leaf) Dinnell and Michael M. Lepka. The eldest of four sons, Mitch led his younger brothers down many wild adventures in the Idaho area and enjoyed retelling stories to his children and grandchildren. As a young man, Mitch relocated to the Tri City area where he later met Julie A. (Hanford) Day, a lifelong friend and the mother of his two children. An unfortunate accident in the 1980's changed the direction of his life and took his dominant hands fingers. During this time, Mitch showed a desire to heal and return to work in order totake care of his family. He attended Columbia Basin College and earned an Associate degree in Engineering Technology. In 1984 Mitch was hiredas a GIS specialist/analyst for the City of Kennewick from August 1984 to 2020. He devotedhis time to educating others in the field of geographic information systems and the use of autoCAD. Mitch dedicated 36 years to helping the City of Kennewick design and update digital maps. In life Mitch enjoyed working in his garage, woodworking, going to the Oregon Coast,riding roller coasters, heavy metal music and concerts. He enjoyed good company, cold cheap beer, an inappropriate joke and notoriously bad action films. Mitch was preceded in death by his brothers Kelly and Jeff, his trusted Australian Shepherd Rex, best friend Rick, his grandparents Leon, Helen, John and Loretta, and his father mike. Mitch is survived by his loving mother Sharon and step father Forrest, his brother Tom, his children Lani and Mike, daughter-in-law Dori and his granddaughters Madison, Ava, Mimi and Justine. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. For online condolence visit HillcrestFunerals.com