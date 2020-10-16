Molly Harker

May 7, 1955 - October 13, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Molly Harker, age 65, passed away at her home in Pasco on October 13th, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. Molly is survived by two children and four grandchildren. She was the youngest of three siblings born to Mike and Arlene Mitchell of Lewiston, Idaho.

Molly married the love of her life, J. Michael Harker, in 1976. Mike and Molly lived together in Alaska, Idaho, and Colorado before ultimately settling in the Tri-Cities. Molly worked as a stay-at-home mom for the early years of her children's lives and then obtained a Master's in Teaching from WSU Tri-Cities. After obtaining her master's degree Molly worked as a teacher and reading specialist in the Pasco School District for more than 20 years.

Molly cherished her family and friends and was happiest when surrounded by the people she loved. Her four grandchildren were her greatest joy and in the last years of her life she shared adventures with them in Bend and Portland, Oregon and McCall, Idaho, as well as London, Paris, and Amsterdam. She was also an avid gardener, finding peace with her hands in the dirt and the sun on her back.

Molly will be remembered by the many people who cared for her as a kind and generous person who loved those around her openly and whole-heartedly.





