MOLLY LAVY Brookside Funeral Home Molly Marie Lavy, daughter of Benjamin and Mary Jane (Bowman) Root, was born June 17th 1966 in Modesto, California. On the evening of February 25th, 2020, after a prayer for the Lord to gently lead her home, she peacefully passed into the light of her loving Savior surrounded by her family. Mother accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized March 7, 1981, becoming a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Fellowship. On June 14th 1985, she was united in marriage to Bradley Alan Lavy, son of Delmar and Marjorie (Garber) Lavy. Dad and Mom were granted the gift of 34 years of marriage. God chose to bless their union with two sons and five daughters. Mom had a strong faith in God, loved spending time in His Word, and was a faithful prayer warrior for her husband and children. Mom took great joy in opening her home and sharing the warmth of her hospitality with others. She loved worshipping and fellowshipping with her church family who were very dear to her. Mother was a bright and positive person who chose to see the best in every situation and encouraged the rest of us to do the same. Mom's journey of faith through her difficult battle with cancer was a testimony of the grace of God and a great encouragement to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Brad, her daughter Heidi and husband Dustin Riley, son Douglas and wife Lanta, daughter Mandy and husband Chad King, daughter Marcy and husband Winston Pegg, daughter Kelly and husband Craig Deaton, and daughter Quincy. Grandchildren- Colte, Declan, Emmet, and Ella Riley; Ernest, Haven, and Bennett Lavy; Raife and Willow Pegg. Also surviving her are her parents Ben and Mary Jane Root, brother Robin and wife Marcia, brother Aaron and wife Janette, sister Kim and husband Wes Bauman, brother Joe and wife Melanie; Mother-in-law Marjorie Lavy, sisters-in-law Dana and husband Paul Bauman, Michelle and husband Curtis Brubaker, Susan and husband Daniel Sink, Mary and husband Andrew Reavis. Preceding her in death is her infant son Nathan David Lavy, brother-in-law David Lavy, and father-in-law Delmar Lavy. Visitation will be at the Lavy Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00PM-5:00PM & from 6:00PM-8:00PM. The Funeral Service will be at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Columbia River Meetinghouse (4101 Dogwood Rd, Pasco, WA), on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:00AM followed by a Graveside Service. Mom often said, "there is no place like home, and that is what heaven will be, truly HOME!" We rejoice in knowing that Mom is safely home with Jesus where there are no more tears, neither death, sorrow, crying, or pain. We anticipate the day when "the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words." Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories & online condolences may be left for the family at

