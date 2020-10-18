1/1
Monte Isaacs
1950 - 2020
Monte Isaacs
March 24, 1950 - September 28, 2020
Goldendale, Washington - Monte Lee Isaacs, 70, brother, dad, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed from this world at his home outside of Goldendale, WA on September 28, 2020. He was born to Annabelle Isaacs and Lee Isaacs on March 24, 1950 in Tulsa, OK. The family moved to Kennewick, WA when Monte was six years old.
Monte attended Kennewick High School where he excelled in gymnastics, winning a state championship in the all-around category his senior year. After graduating in 1968 Monte enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in a mortar platoon during the Viet Nam war. Upon returning home, Monte worked as a fireman and EMT first for Pasco, WA and then for Richland, WA. Before retiring, he was a self-employed licensed Massage Therapist in Richland, WA and then Goldendale, WA. Monte always desired to be of help to others.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents Anabelle and Lee Isaacs and is survived by his sister Mavis Isaacs of Monmouth, OR, and brother Brian Isaacs of Richland, WA.
Monte is also survived by his daughter Stephanie and her children Danielle and Tyler, sons Seth and Ryan, and Seth's son Caleb, and also by his niece Nicole and her son Victor and niece Teresa and her children Tosha, Tommy, Joshua and Jamie.
Monte enjoyed living off the grid with his two dogs, raising an organic vegetable garden, and being as self-sufficient as possible.
Monte's last years with us were shared with his good friend Marilyn Smithwick of Goldendale, WA.
Family and friends will gather at Monte's forest property on what would have been his 2021 birthday to spread his ashes and celebrate his life.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
