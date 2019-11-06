Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORSE CLARY. View Sign Service Information Life Tributes Cremation Center 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite #126 Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-736-3565 Send Flowers Obituary

MORSE CLARY This is a story of a well-lived artist's life. Morse Clary was born In Billings, Montana, June 8, 1939. He died at his home in Pasco on October 29 from complications from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). Morse spent most of his childhood in North Platte, Nebraska. His life-long love of nature as a boy started with the exploration of the area around the North Platte River. Throughout his life, Morse's art reflected that love of nature. Morse graduated from Scottsbluff High School, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art at Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska. He had a stint in the Army where he was stationed in Germany from 1962-1965. After that, he earned an M.F.A. in sculpture at the University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho. Along with being a professional artist for over 50 years, Morse spent 32 years as an art educator at the college level in Nebraska, Ohio, Idaho, and Washington. He taught in the Art Department at Columbia Basin College, Pasco, Washington, for 25 years, becoming Faculty Emeritus in 1998 when he retired. In the late 1980's, Morse became intrigued with the book as a sculptural metaphor and found infinite possibilities to explore. A short video depicts Morse as he would want to be remembered. It is at https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=KgYLWZmEmhY (Bob Pedersen, Producer, 2012) Morse loved history, jazz, travel, pickles, and crossword puzzles. He will be remembered for his quick wit, constant word play, and his generosity. He was preceded in death by father Raymond Clary, mother Esper Chrisman Clary, and uncle Harry Chrisman. He is survived by Cathy, wife of 52 years, children Nicole and Nathan, sister Myrene Earnshaw, Ecuadorian daughter Lula Lalama and the LaLama family, mother-in-law Lorraine Neifert, in-laws: Karen and Rick Hank, David and Mary Hansen, and Camy Letcher. He is also survived by long-time family friends: the Wrays, the Meekers, Jason Corcoran, and Tony Niilus and by many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends not mentioned but not forgotten. A special thanks to The Art Spirit Gallery, Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, for support over the years. Morse's work is still being shown there. Also a special thanks to Dr. Rawatt, pulmonologist, and Rainy and staff at the Tri-City Chaplaincy. There will be no service; his family plans to spread his ashes at favorite places in nature. Based on the way he lived his life, he would have wanted to teach one last time: Be kind. Family first. Treasure your friends. Have a sense of humor. Live a creative life. Recognize the impact of art in all its forms. And finally. If you smoke, quit. If you don't smoke, don't start. If you are an artist using toxic materials, wear a mask. Memories can be posted at the Life Tributes Cremation Center website https://www. lifetributescenter.com/ In lieu of flowers, please support your local art community. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

