Service Information Mountain View - Colonial DeWitt 1551 Dalles Military Road Walla Walla , WA 99362 (509)-525-3397

MURIAL EILEEN MONTGOMERY July 10, 1926 - April 4, 2020 Murial, 93, passed away April 4, 2020 in Kennewick, WA. A private burial was held on Friday, April 10th at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. Murial was born to Thomas and Minnie (Grimm) Bolt in High River, Alberta, Canada on July 10, 1926. She lived at an amazing time in history. Born in Canada and living in a remote area she didn't enjoy indoor plumbing until the family moved to the states when she was 13 years old. Not always having access to a school to attend, on 3 occasions she was forced to pass two grades in one year so she could graduate on time; she graduated from Athena High School in Athena, OR in 1943. Murial married Darrel Alfred Montgomery in Kennewick, WA on November 22, 1945; he preceded her in death. Murial started working in the admissions office of the VA in Walla Walla in 1948; she worked there for 38 years. She was once asked if the 'old guys' were World War I veterans, she replied no, the 'old guys' were Spanish-American War Veterans. What a life span to live, from outdoor plumbing to super computers! Murial is survived by her son, Steven Darrel (Katrina Carlson) Montgomery, daughter-in-law, Melissa Mary Montgomery, brother, Ray (Kathryn) Montgomery, four grandchildren; Jennifer R. (Eric) Kauppila, Michael C. (Elizabeth) Jones, Rylan S. Montgomery, Amanda W. Montgomery, five great-grandchildren; Noah, William, Benjamin Kauppila, Branson and Everett Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Darrel, brothers, Arthur and Edward Bolt, sister, Laurine Supplee, and a daughter, Karoleen A. Montgomery. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at

