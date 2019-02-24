Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURIEL B. YOUNG. View Sign

MURIEL B. BLACKWELL YOUNG Age 94 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Muriel B Young, born February 25, 1924 in Liverpool, England, passed away at home on February 13, 2019 in Richland, Washington. Muriel came to the United States as a War Bride in 1945, leaving family and friends. She spent most of her adult life in Utah, working for the IRS and involved with the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. In 2009 she and her son David moved from Corrine, UT to the state of Washington, after losing her second husband Alan Young. Muriel is preceded in death by two husbands, John W Shupe and Alan V Young, one son Alan C Shupe, and two grand-children Monie Lou and Jamie John. She is survived by three sons, Ronald W Shupe, Royal J Shupe (Carolyn S), David J Shupe, one daughter Lois Diane, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Muriel also has family in the United Kingdom. Muriel went home to meet her maker knowing she was truly loved and treasured. Family and friends were her greatest blessings. Our beautiful English lady will sorely be missed. God bless those of us she left behind. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick, WA at 5:00pm on February 27, 2019, and a second memorial will be held at the Eagles Lodge in Ogden, UT on March 15, 2019 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

