Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYRNA FRANCES TOLMAN. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

MYRNA FRANCES TOLMAN SEMMENS Einan's at Sunset Myrna Frances Tolman, 84, wife of Ronald D. Semmens, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Guardian Angel assisted living home in Richland, WA. Born June 9, 1935 in Pocatello, ID, she was the daughter of Charles Lamoni and Harriet Minerva Tolman. Myrna attended Pocatello High School where she met "Ronnie". They were married on January 9, 1951 and settled in Pocatello, and together they had 3 sons: Jeffery Mark, Lynn Scott, and Dana Jon. After Ronald graduated from Idaho State University, they moved to Brigham City, UT for 2 years. They then relocated to Las Vegas, NV for about 9 years. In 1973 they moved to Richland, WA where they have lived for the remainder her life. Myrna held several jobs early in her life but chose to dedicate herself as a homemaker and mother. She was dedicated to her family and could not have been a better mother. Myrna was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various callings within the church. Myrna and Ron were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple in December of 1960. Later they served as workers in the Seattle Temple. Myrna and Ron served a local mission in the Family History Library, helping people with their genealogical work for over 13 years. During their time serving in the Family History Library, they were called to work in the Columbia River Temple in Richland, where they served diligently together until Myrna was unable to continue due to health issues. Myrna loved to sew, quilt, crochet, bird watch, fish, and collect beanie babies, but her favorite love was spending time with family and friends. Myrna is survived by Ronald Semmens, her husband of 69 years; son Lynn (Deborah) of Richland, WA and their children Emily, Travis, Tyler, James, and Andrew; son Dana (Christine) of Ephraim, UT and their son Daniel; daughter in-law Carol Semmens and grandchildren Susan, Justin, and Brian; 20 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Richard, Robert, Charl, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and more recently by her eldest son Jeffrey Mark Semmens. A public viewing will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Einan's Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

MYRNA FRANCES TOLMAN SEMMENS Einan's at Sunset Myrna Frances Tolman, 84, wife of Ronald D. Semmens, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Guardian Angel assisted living home in Richland, WA. Born June 9, 1935 in Pocatello, ID, she was the daughter of Charles Lamoni and Harriet Minerva Tolman. Myrna attended Pocatello High School where she met "Ronnie". They were married on January 9, 1951 and settled in Pocatello, and together they had 3 sons: Jeffery Mark, Lynn Scott, and Dana Jon. After Ronald graduated from Idaho State University, they moved to Brigham City, UT for 2 years. They then relocated to Las Vegas, NV for about 9 years. In 1973 they moved to Richland, WA where they have lived for the remainder her life. Myrna held several jobs early in her life but chose to dedicate herself as a homemaker and mother. She was dedicated to her family and could not have been a better mother. Myrna was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various callings within the church. Myrna and Ron were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple in December of 1960. Later they served as workers in the Seattle Temple. Myrna and Ron served a local mission in the Family History Library, helping people with their genealogical work for over 13 years. During their time serving in the Family History Library, they were called to work in the Columbia River Temple in Richland, where they served diligently together until Myrna was unable to continue due to health issues. Myrna loved to sew, quilt, crochet, bird watch, fish, and collect beanie babies, but her favorite love was spending time with family and friends. Myrna is survived by Ronald Semmens, her husband of 69 years; son Lynn (Deborah) of Richland, WA and their children Emily, Travis, Tyler, James, and Andrew; son Dana (Christine) of Ephraim, UT and their son Daniel; daughter in-law Carol Semmens and grandchildren Susan, Justin, and Brian; 20 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Richard, Robert, Charl, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and more recently by her eldest son Jeffrey Mark Semmens. A public viewing will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Einan's Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close