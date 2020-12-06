Myron Wyeth Cleavenger
October 10, 1943 - November 25, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Myron Wyeth Cleavenger, 77, passed away on November 25th, 2020 in Kennewick, WA after a five-year battle with a stroke. He was the third son, born on October 10th, 1943 in Mullen, NE to Bud and Margaret Cleavenger. Two older brothers were Carl Galen and Buddy Lee. Joining him in later years were four younger sisters, Nora Kay, Rose Marie, Alta Mae and Lori Ann. Also arriving later were six younger brothers, Douglas Oran, Will James, Jerry Joe, Michael Jay, Roby Boyer and Kerry Dean.
The family moved to Camp Hanford, WA in 1942 where Myron attended school in Richland and Kennewick before graduating from high school in 1961 in Denver, CO. Myron competed in Soap Box Derby racing, earning a trip to compete in Akron, OH. After high school, Myron served eight years in the US Air Force, in Vietnam and Korea. After military service, Myron attended Columbia Basin College becoming a journeyman Local 598 Pipefitter. He married Debbie (Cauble) Hay. The marriage was blessed with three children, Keri, husband Schon (grandchildren Schon ll and Dante), Jeri, husband Geoff and Robert. Myron also had a son, Dawane, wife Sherri, grandchildren April, Kari and Eric, along with six great-grandchildren and nearly 40 nieces and nephews.
Myron enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks, along with helping his mother making quilts for family members and friends. Instead of mourning his passing, Myron would have preferred you go fishing or enjoy a Seahawk game.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.