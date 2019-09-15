NADINE RUTH HIETT Hillcrest Memorial Center Nadine Ruth Hiett, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on September 10, 2019. She was born in La Grande, Oregon, to Leonard and Edna (Logan) Rambo. Nadine married Charles W. Hiett in 1952. She was a military wife for 32 years and lived in El Paso, Texas for 60 years. She lived in the Tri-Cities, Washington for three years and then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Nadine was a Cosmetologist, homemaker, member of the Baptist Church and W5ES Ham Radio Club. She enjoyed cooking and being a Ham Radio Operator and especially her family. Nadine is survived by her daughters, Scherry (Donald) Cook of Twin Falls, ID. And Georgette Lovelady of Kennewick, WA; son Charles M. Hiett of Casper, WY; grandchildren Shane M (Emily) Cook, Samantha Lovelady, Jonathan Hiett, and Dillon Lovelady; three great-grandchildren Oliver Cook, Eli Cook and Addie Hiett, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Hiett and her parents and siblings. Funeral Service will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 ~ 11:00a.m. at HillcrestMemorial Center 9353 West Clearwater Avenue, Kennewick, WA. Nadine will be interned at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA alongside her husband Charles. For online condolences visit www.hillcrest memorialcenter.com
