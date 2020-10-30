Nancy Beutell Murray

July 29, 1924 - October 24, 2020

Richland, Washington - Nancy Beutell Murray (Snyder) passed away on October 24th. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Nancy was 20 years old when she set out on her journey west to the government boomtown of Richland, Washington. She planned to help her sister Jean Abrams with her second baby, but ended up taking a job at Hanford, where she met her future husband, Homer W. Murray, a chemist. They married on April 11th, 1947.

They had two children, William Alan and Nancy Elizabeth. The family lived in an "E" house in Richland, where she remained until the day she died. She spent many summers driving the family across country to visit her mother in Georgia, then on to Pennsylvania where her in-laws lived. Homer died in 1987, leaving her widowed until 1997, when she found love a second time and married Harvey Q. Snyder. The two enjoyed their time together until Harvey's death in 2004. She had a generous heart and was always bringing gifts to others. She loved to help and care for people.

In her last years, Nancy took great joy in spending time with her 8-year-old great-great-granddaughter, Ivy, who lived across the street. She read countless books to Ivy, and at the end, Ivy sat beside her bed and read to her.

Nancy leaves behind her son, William A. Murray, grandchildren Robb, Kristine, Lisa, and Daniel, great-grandchildren Michael, Chelsea, and Jessica, and great-great grandchildren Ivy and Aria. Her daughter Nancy (Nikki) died in 2017. She also leaves behind her niece Kathleen Widland and nephew Paul Abrams and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

There will be a Memorial Service at Einan's Funeral Home on Monday, November 2 at 12:00 PM followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00 PM.





