NANCY ELLEN STAPLEMAN Nancy Ellen Stapleman, aged 76 and residing in Kennewick, passed away on January 6th surrounded by her family. Born on January 28 th, 1943 in Burley, Idaho to Glen and Dora (Stamper) McMillan she is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Clain and daugh-ter-in-law Abby. As a hairdresser for over 50 years, Nancy proudly spent her adult life "making people beautiful"; opening Shearpower Salon in Pasco in 1977, and operating & contributing thru 2019. She was fearless, generous, spunky and sweet, just like her nickname "honey". Nancy loved a good party and travel; including her year living abroad in Milan, Italy, and travel with close friends to Thailand, Turkey, Switzerland, Philippines, New Zealand; as well as visiting family in Idaho, Montana, Oregon; and getting to spend quality time with her great grandkids. She is survived by 3 children, 2 son-in-laws, 4 grand children, 6 great-grand children and 2 brothers. "You will be missed, our sweet honey". Nancy's memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25 th at 1:00 at The Living Room Church (1409 S Garfield St, Kennewick).
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 10, 2020